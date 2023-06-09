'It takes more out of you': Pollution brings unhealthy air quality to North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality listed Thursday as an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area, meaning the air quality was unhealthy for sensitive groups.

"It just makes it tough. I'm out walking my dog and, you know, I exercise quite a bit but I find myself huffing and puffing more...my dog, she's got her tongue hanging out," said Cindy Callaghan.

According to the American Lung Association, the DFW Metroplex had the 18th worst ozone pollution in the U.S. out of 227 metropolitan areas.

MedStar says on air quality alert days their response volume for respiratory conditions can jump up to 24%.

"When we have an air quality alert day, it's often that there's more particles in the air and as we inhale that, that can cause inflammation, irritation in the airways," said Dr. Preeti Sharma, a pediatric pulmonologist at Children's Health.

She says on days like Thursday, she sees more patients experiencing the harmful effects of pollution such as watery/irritated eyes, a sore throat, and decreased exercise tolerance.

"I just feel more tired. It just feels like it takes more out of you to get through your daily walk," Callaghan said.

Children can be particularly susceptible to poor air quality, especially those with respiratory issues like asthma. Older adults and those with underlying health issues like heart disease can also be at risk.

"On those days that are particularly challenging, try to limit outdoor activity as best as possible and if there are activities that need to be done or you want to do, keep them to shorter time periods. Maybe not exercise as strenuously and for kids who have underlying lung problems, make sure you have your rescue inhaler," Dr. Sharma said.

She says its important to pay attention to any changes in your child's breathing and to talk to their doctor to find out if any medication(s) can help manage their symptoms.

"We are finding that more and more children who live in urban areas where there is poor air quality demonstrate respiratory symptoms even outside air quality days. So, exposure to pollution at a young age, exposure to those particles, can have long-term effects on the lungs."