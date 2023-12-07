Political fallout after Texas GOP Executive Committee votes against ban on association with Nazi sympathizers

AUSTIN - At its meeting this weekend, the Texas GOP's Executive Committee passed two resolutions unanimously: one supporting Israel after the deadly October 7th Hamas terror attacks, and the other denouncing antisemitism.

But in a close vote, the Executive Committee decided to remove this clause: "The Republican Party of Texas have no association whatsoever with any individual or organization that is known to espouse anti-Semitism, pro-Nazi sympathies, or Holocaust denial."

Texas GOP Chair Matt Rinaldi abstained from voting and said afterwards, "I don't think there would be any difference in the way we've operated, because I don't see any antisemitic pro-Nazi or Holocaust denial movement on the right that has any significant traction whatsoever."

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, criticized the vote on "X". "Despicable. @Texas GOP/SREC can't even bring themselves to denounce neo-Nazis and Holocaust deniers..."

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, R-Texas, also rejected the committee's decision on "X". "This language should have been adopted because I know that is our position as a party... Not affirming this language is totally unacceptable to me."

Patrick also denounced antisemitism in an interview with CBS News Texas Friday. "There is no room on the planet earth, no room in America, no room in the Republican Party, no room in the Democratic Party. I will tell you and I think a lot of people are stunned with the antisemitic rhetoric and protests all around the world. I have no tolerance for it at all."

On Thursday, the Texas Democratic Party introduced its own resolution to reaffirm its commitment to disavow associating with all hate groups.

At a virtual news conference, Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa said that resolution would be approved unanimously.

State Representative Jon Rosenthal, D-Houston said, "It's worthwhile for us to be sounding the alarm."

They along with Houston City Councilwoman Abbie Kamim criticized Republicans. "It should not be this difficult to disavow associating with people like Nick Fuentes who has called for a holy war against Jews, has praised Adolf Hitler, denies the Holocaust happened and has called for a homeland for white people."

As for the Texas GOP Executive Committee, the Lt. Governor said he was confident members would change their vote and place the clause back into the resolutions they approved.

Follow Jack on X: @cbs11jack