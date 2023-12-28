Watch CBS News
Police searching for man who robbed Fort Worth business with machete

FORT WORTH - Police are searching for a man who robbed a Fort Worth business with a machete on Christmas Eve. 

The robbery happened at around 2:30 Sunday morning on the 6700 block of Crowley Road. 

Police say they believe the robber targeted the same business a week ago. If you have any information, you're asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department: 817-392-4377.

