Police searching for 2 men who broke into pharmacies in Arlington, Mansfield

ARLINGTON – Police are searching for two men after multiple pharmacy robberies took place this morning.

Arlington police say that around 5:35 a.m., a burglary was reported at a pharmacy in the 8200 block of Matlock Road. When officers arrived, an alarm was going off and the front door of the pharmacy was smashed.

Two men had entered the pharmacy in an attempt to break into a safe that was in an office, police say. The owner of the pharmacy told police she has the ability to communicate through the security system, so she announced to the burglars that she was calling police, then they took off in a white Chevrolet Malibu.

The burglars were not able to break into the safe, although the owner said some medications were missing from the store.

While Arlington police were investigating, they were notified by Mansfield police that they were also responding to a burglary at a pharmacy.

Mansfield police reportedly located the same white Chevrolet Malibu from the previously reported burglary. Officers attempted to pull them over and they refused to stop. A pursuit ensued, going into Dallas, where the vehicle crashed.

Police say the robbers got away from the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.