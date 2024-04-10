Police search for man wanted for hammer attacks across North Texas

Police search for man wanted for hammer attacks across North Texas

Police search for man wanted for hammer attacks across North Texas

PLANO — Police are hoping to find a man they believe has attacked multiple people with a hammer across North Texas.

Plano Police say the man attacked someone with a hammer around 7 p.m.Tuesday along Coit Road near Plano Parkway at a Racetrack convenience store.

The victim was hit with the hammer several times before the suspect ran away, according to police.

Man wanted for hammer attacks across North Texas, Plano Police say Plano Police Department

Plano police say they believe the man is responsible for several unprovoked attacks across North Texas in the last 24 hours. PPD says it believes he's traveling across the area using DART public transit. DART said an attack happened on a train from Plano to Dallas. The suspect got off at the Lovers Lane stop.

If you see him, Plano Police say to call 911 immediately.



A joint investigation is ongoing.