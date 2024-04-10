Watch CBS News
Local News

Police search for man wanted for hammer attacks across North Texas

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

Police search for man wanted for hammer attacks across North Texas
Police search for man wanted for hammer attacks across North Texas 00:37

PLANO — Police are hoping to find a man they believe has attacked multiple people with a hammer across North Texas.

Plano Police say the man attacked someone with a hammer around 7 p.m.Tuesday along Coit Road near Plano Parkway at a Racetrack convenience store.

The victim was hit with the hammer several times before the suspect ran away, according to police.

landscape-91.png
Man wanted for hammer attacks across North Texas, Plano Police say Plano Police Department

Plano police say they believe the man is responsible for several unprovoked attacks across North Texas in the last 24 hours. PPD says it believes he's traveling across the area using DART public transit. DART said an attack happened on a train from Plano to Dallas. The suspect got off at the Lovers Lane stop.

If you see him, Plano Police say to call 911 immediately.

A joint investigation is ongoing.

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on April 10, 2024 / 6:46 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.