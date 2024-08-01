Watch CBS News
Police search for 2-year-old "forcibly taken" by non-custodial grandparent in North Texas

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

SANSOM PARK — Police in Sansom Park are searching for a kidnapped 2-year-old girl Thursday evening.

Police in Sansom Park are searching for a kidnapped 2-year-old girl Thursday evening. Sansom Park Police Department

Officers were called to Arrow Lane around 5 p.m. where Ava Green was reportedly "forcibly taken" by her non-custodial grandmother, Lawanda Cain.

Ava Green has a mixed complexion and was last seen wearing turquoise shorts with a floral shirt. 

Cain was last seen driving a black BMW X1 with Texas license plate "TYK 8553." 

Sansom Park police said they may also be in the company of four other Black females and are possibly headed to an address on Galleria Drive in Dallas. 

Please call 911 if you see the vehicle or the missing child.  

