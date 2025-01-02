Police report reveals value of jewelry stolen from Luka Doncic's home amid nationwide athlete burglaries

DALLAS – A police report reveals that $23,000 of jewelry was stolen when burglars broke into Luka Doncic's home in the affluent Preston Hollow neighborhood late last month.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates after hitting a three-pointer over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Dallas. Emil T. Lippe / AP

According to the report, burglars used an unidentified object to force entry into the home through the rear master bedroom window.

Officers responded to Doncic's residence just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27.

Anamaria Goltes, Doncic's fiancée, is listed as the victim in the report. Details about the specific items stolen were not included.

Doncic's home burglary was the second incident involving a high-profile athlete in North Texas and part of a larger trend of break-ins targeting top professional players nationwide.

The home of Tyler Seguin, a longtime Dallas Stars leader and seven-time NHL All-Star, was burglarized in November.

The FBI believes organized crime is targeting the athletes. Their primary focus is on cash and items that can be resold on the black market, such as jewelry, watches, and luxury bags, authorities said.

According to Dallas police, officers responded to reports of a burglary at Seguin's North Dallas home at about 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 29. The police report said unknown suspects entered the victim's home and took property.

The break-in occurred while Seguin was participating in a Stars home game. To make things worse, Seguin suffered an injury that officials said could sideline him for six months after having surgery to repair a femoral acetabular impingement on his hip.

While Doncic is a perennial NBA All-Star, Seguin made NHL All-Star appearances in 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2020.

In addition to Seguin and Doncic, NFL stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Joe Burrow, and NBA players Jaylen Brown, Mike Conley Jr., and Bobby Portis have had their homes targeted as part of the larger trend involving organized crime groups targeting high-profile athletes' homes.