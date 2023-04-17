Police: Prison inmate Cheri Akil charged after punching pregnant medical worker, killing fetus

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas) - Prison inmate Cheri Akil, 39, faces a murder charge after punching a pregnant medical worker's stomach, causing her to lose the baby, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said.

Cheri Akil, 39 Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

The assault happened on April 12 at John Peter Smith Hospital.

Police said Akil was restrained due to her suicidal tendencies. While the medical worker was standing next to her bed, police said Akil hit her.

The victim went to the JPS Trauma Unit for treatment where an ultrasound was performed. It showed her unborn child no longer had a pulse.

Akil is currently in a secure area of the hospital until she's booked into the Tarrant County Jail.