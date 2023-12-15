Watch CBS News
Police: One person is dead after an argument at a Dallas business

By Nick Blackhall

DALLAS - Police say one person is dead after arguing with another person inside a Dallas business.

Around 5:40 p.m., police responded to a call about a shooting on the 2500 block of S. Belt Line Road on December 14. 

Officers say they found 31-year-old Michael Pierson shot after an argument with an unknown suspect. Pierson was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Further investigation revealed the suspected shooter ran from the business going north through the parking lot.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-422-9275 or patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov. 

