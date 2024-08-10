2 officers shot, suspect dead after shooting at Forney convenience store

A Kaufman County sheriff's deputy and a Crandall police officer were shot early Saturday morning while responding to a robbery at a convenience store, officials said.

Kaufman County Sheriff Bryan Beavers said the deputy and officer were responding to a silent alarm at a Texas Pride convenience store in the 5500 block of FM 741 just after 3 a.m. in Forney.

After they arrived, the suspect fired at the deputy and the officer. They returned fire, killing the man, Beavers said. The deputy and officer were taken to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas and are both expected to recover.

So far, neither the identity of the suspect nor the officers have been released. The Texas Rangers have now taken over the investigation.

