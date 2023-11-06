7 injured after shooting at Prairie View A&M homecoming party

PRAIRIE VIEW (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Officials are investigating a shooting that happened at an off campus gathering in the Prairie View A&M area.

According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 5. An unknown number of people were engaged in a verbal dispute when a firearm was discharged multiple times.

Four women, two men and a boy were shot while attending a trail ride pasture party that was in conjunction with a Prairie View A&M Homecoming party.

All of the victims suffered gunshot wounds to the lower part of their bodies. The injuries are non-life-threatening.

There is no information about the gunman.

Officials say over 1,000 people were in attendance of the party. Although security was provided by Waller County constables, WCSO says that none of the security protocols that were established by the permitting body and agreed to by the promoter were found to be followed at the time of the incident.

"PVAMU is both saddened and troubled by the senseless act of violence that occurred in Waller County last night," a spokesperson with the university told CBS News Texas. "Although this was not an official PVAMU homecoming event and was unaffiliated with the University, our campus community is deeply concerned for those injured and all affected by this incident."

This story is developing.