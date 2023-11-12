Watch CBS News
Police find body of missing woman at McKinney home

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

MCKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Police found the body of a missing 35-year-old woman Sunday morning at a house in McKinney.

McKinney police say new information led officers to believe a body was at the home in the 600 block of Pearson Ave. Detectives got a search warrant and found the body of Heather Louise Schwab at the home of 42-year-old Chad Christopher Stevens.

Stevens is charged with tampering with evidence and assault causing bodily injury. 

MPD says the investigation is in the very early stages. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Monte Robertson at 972-547-2724.

