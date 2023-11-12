Police find body of missing woman at McKinney home

Chance of rain Monday followed by a warm week

Chance of rain Monday followed by a warm week

Chance of rain Monday followed by a warm week

MCKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Police found the body of a missing 35-year-old woman Sunday morning at a house in McKinney.

McKinney police say new information led officers to believe a body was at the home in the 600 block of Pearson Ave. Detectives got a search warrant and found the body of Heather Louise Schwab at the home of 42-year-old Chad Christopher Stevens.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and located the body of 35-year-old Heather Louise Schwab at the home of 42-year-old Chad Christopher Stevens. Collin County jail

Stevens is charged with tampering with evidence and assault causing bodily injury.

MPD says the investigation is in the very early stages. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Monte Robertson at 972-547-2724.