Watch CBS News
Local News

Police chase ends in crash in Arlington, at least 6 hurt

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

ARLINGTON - A chase involving a felony suspect ended in a crash Thursday evening in Arlington.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cooper Street and Pioneer Parkway.

Four people inside the suspect vehicle were sent to the hospital.  Two other people were also hurt.

Police said none of the injuries were thought to be life-threatening. No further information is currently available.

This is a developing story.

First published on February 29, 2024 / 10:35 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.