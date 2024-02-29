Police chase ends in crash in Arlington, at least 6 hurt
ARLINGTON - A chase involving a felony suspect ended in a crash Thursday evening in Arlington.
It happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cooper Street and Pioneer Parkway.
Four people inside the suspect vehicle were sent to the hospital. Two other people were also hurt.
Police said none of the injuries were thought to be life-threatening. No further information is currently available.
This is a developing story.
