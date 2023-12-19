Police: 2 people shot, injured near Paul Quinn College
DALLAS - Dallas police say a teenager and a man were shot by an unknown suspect in an area around Paul Quinn College.
According to police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 3900 block of Happy Canyon Dr around 7:30 am on December 19.
The two victims were taken to a local hospital but their current conditions are unknown at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
