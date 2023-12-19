Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: 2 people shot, injured near Paul Quinn College

By Nick Blackhall

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

DALLAS - Dallas police say a teenager and a man were shot by an unknown suspect in an area around Paul Quinn College.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 3900 block of Happy Canyon Dr around 7:30 am on December 19. 

The two victims were taken to a local hospital but their current conditions are unknown at this time. 

The investigation is ongoing.

First published on December 19, 2023 / 10:28 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.