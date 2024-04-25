Watch CBS News
Plano spa under investigation for prostitution closes

By J.D. Miles

/ CBS Texas

PLANO —  A Plano massage parlor that police say was engaging in prostitution has shut down its business. 

Red Rose Spa in the Pitman Corners shopping center on Custer Road is closed. 

Two weeks ago CBS News Texas was first to report on a legal action filed against the spa by police alleging that it was violating state laws regulating businesses that offer massages. 

Plano Police made two prostitution arrests within the last 12 months and authorities found evidence that employees were illegally living inside the business. 

Red Rose was one of dozens of spas in the city that police believe have been promoting prostitution and are now the target of new aggressive enforcement efforts. 

April 25, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

