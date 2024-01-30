Plano private school teacher accused of sending sexually inappropriate messages to student

PLANO- Jacob Thomas Allred is facing a charge of grooming a child.

Plano Police said they got the allegation on January 8th. The 32-year-old, according to investigators, works at Great Lakes Academy in the 6000 block of Custer Rd.

Police said the investigation focused on messages sent "in a sexual way" to a student at the school. Investigators said they confirmed the information and an arrest warrant was issued for Allred's arrest.

Highland Village Police took the educator into custody. The investigation is ongoing as police seek more information on this case and possibly more victims. If you have information for police, call 972-941-2044.

CBS News Texas contacted school officials for comment on Allred's employment status and the arrest.