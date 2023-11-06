Plano police searching for missing man with autism last seen at Dart Transit Center

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Plano police have issued an urgent Missing Person Alert to help find Ja'kerrione Harper, who was last seen at the Dart Transit Center on Arapaho Road this morning.

Harper, who has autism, is in his mid 20's. Police described him as a Black man, 5 ft 9 in, weighing 170 lbs. Police said he has minimal communication due to his autism diagnosis, thus he presents as non-verbal. They also described him as socially awkward, and when he does communicate with others, he leans into their personal space and wants to touch their face.

He was reported missing shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday when a witness told police they saw Harper walking westbound away from Prestonwood Baptist Church – Plano Campus; 6801 W Park Blvd.

URGENT AUTISTIC MISSING PERSON ALERT! 11.6.23 at 1:03 pm Via the investigators, we are still actively searching for... Posted by Plano Texas Police Department on Sunday, November 5, 2023

Anyone with information on Harper's whereabouts is urged to contact Plano police by calling either 911 or 972-424-5678.