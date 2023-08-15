Watch CBS News
Plano police searching for missing 11-year-old with autism

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Police in Plano are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy with autism.

Nicholas was last seen on Monday around 5:00 p.m. He's a black male, 91 lbs.

According to Plano PD, Nicholas was last seen in the 1300 block of Sherry Dr. They say it's possible he went to the park 3500 block of Hillridge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Plano PD immediately at 911 or 972-424-5678.

Plano police searching for missing 11-year-old with autism, Nicholas Plano Police Department
