Plano mother recovering after being shot by father of her children

By Julia Falcon

CBS Texas

PLANO - A father has been arrested in connection to shooting the mother of his children.

Plano police say on April 1 around 10:30 p.m., a woman entered a business in the 1700 block of Preston Road, saying she was shot by the father of her children. The father then fled in a vehicle with their three young children. 

Police were searching for the suspect when they found the vehicle a few blocks away, where they heard a baby crying. 

The father, 29-year-old Timothy Young, was found and arrested. The children were all found unharmed. Police say Young is believed to be homeless.

The mother is recovering.

First published on April 2, 2024 / 9:13 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

