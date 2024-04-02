Plano mother recovering after being shot by father of her children

PLANO - A father has been arrested in connection to shooting the mother of his children.

Plano police say on April 1 around 10:30 p.m., a woman entered a business in the 1700 block of Preston Road, saying she was shot by the father of her children. The father then fled in a vehicle with their three young children.

Police were searching for the suspect when they found the vehicle a few blocks away, where they heard a baby crying.

The father, 29-year-old Timothy Young, was found and arrested. The children were all found unharmed. Police say Young is believed to be homeless.

The mother is recovering.