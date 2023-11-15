Plano ISD looks at major realignment that could close schools

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Plano ISD is looking at a major realignment that could result in the closure of some schools.

In an audit presentation to the community, the district estimates it could save between $450,000 and $700,000 each year in maintenance and operating costs for each elementary school retired.

Closing a middle school would save the district $2 million while closing a high school would save $4 million.

"Continuing to operate schools that are not needed represents an unnecessary and inefficient expenditure of funds and a loss of productivity," the audit finds.

Still, it's important to note that no decisions have been made about whether schools will be closed.

However, the district did point out that 13 of the district's 44 elementary schools are only operating at 65% capacity or less. For middle schools, that percentage is true at five of 13 campuses.

One campus, it's not known which one, is only at 38% utilization.

As part of a strategic timeline, the district is planning community feedback meetings between now and March 2024.

An advisory committee would present its recommendation for board approval in June with communication to the public between June and July of next year.