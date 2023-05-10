Plano City Council approves temporary ban on short-term rentals

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Plano City Council members have voted to enact a temporary ban on short-term rentals.

The ban will allow city staff to conduct further research and outreach with the community, a spokesperson for the city said. The city wants to develop a permanent ordinance that will address concerns.

Residents have been voicing concerns for months over a range of issues with short-term rentals.

In 2022, police responded to about 100 incidents involving short-term rentals. About 60% involved noise complaints, partying, alcohol and drugs. A sex trafficking ring was also busted.

Earlier this year, a house party at a short-term rental property ended with gunfire, sending a bullet through the window of a family's home, right into their daughter's playroom.

The city says there will be a citizen survey, project website, creation of a task force and a series of town hall meetings to help address concerns.