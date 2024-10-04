Plane slams into tree near North Texas airpark; two on board

BOLIVAR – A single-engine Boeing Stearman E75 slammed into a tree while returning to Bar V K Airport at about 1:45 p.m. Friday.

Two people were on board. Medical units responded to the accident at the small Denton County airstrip, but the extent of injuries was not immediately reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. The NTSB is in charge of the investigation.

Bolivar is about 4 miles west of Sanger and 14 miles northwest of Denton.