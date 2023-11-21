Plane crashes near Plano, Texas; multiple vehicle fires reported

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A single-engine plane crashed near Plano Parkway and Midway Road Tuesday evening.

The Plano Police Department says multiple vehicles were on fire. It appears the plane crashed right in front of Mama's Daughter's diner in west Plano.

#Breaking First pictures from @CBSNewsTexas chopper, overhead in Plano. Airplane has crashed right in front of Mama’s Daughter’s diner in west Plano. No info on fate of any occupants or anyone on the ground. Fire broke out, but is now out. More details as we get them. pic.twitter.com/djOcSHQFxC — Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) November 22, 2023

The Plano Fire Department said the plane hit one parked car when it went down and no one was in that car.

The FAA released the following statement to CBS News Texas:

"A single-engine Mooney M20 crashed north of Air Park-Dallas Airport in Texas, around 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 21. Only the pilot was on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates."

Liz Blice was with her daughter getting a haircut in the shopping center where the plane crashed and took these photos. Liz Blice

There is no word yet on injuries or where the plane came from.

This is a developing story.