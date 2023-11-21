Plane crashes near Plano, Texas; multiple vehicle fires reported
PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A single-engine plane crashed near Plano Parkway and Midway Road Tuesday evening.
The Plano Police Department says multiple vehicles were on fire. It appears the plane crashed right in front of Mama's Daughter's diner in west Plano.
The Plano Fire Department said the plane hit one parked car when it went down and no one was in that car.
The FAA released the following statement to CBS News Texas:
"A single-engine Mooney M20 crashed north of Air Park-Dallas Airport in Texas, around 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 21. Only the pilot was on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates."
There is no word yet on injuries or where the plane came from.
This is a developing story.
