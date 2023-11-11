Small plane crashes into car in McKinney, 1 injured

MCKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A small plane crashed into a car in McKinney Saturday afternoon, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

After taking off from Midland, the pilot of the plane was attempting to make an emergency landing at Aero Country Airport, the McKinney Fire Department said. The pilot was unable to stop at the end of the runway and the plane went through a fence and onto Eastbound Virginia Parkway, colliding with a car that was driving by.

The pilot, a passenger on the plane and the driver of the car were evaluated on the scene by paramedics. One of them was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

FAA investigators are headed to the scene to determine the cause of the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the roadway is expected to be closed for hours.