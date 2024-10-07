Watch CBS News
Plane lands in Eagle Mountain Lake, no information about injuries or passengers

By Julia Falcon

NORTH TEXAS – First responders are investigating what caused a plane to go down in Eagle Mountain Lake. 

The call came in around 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to Tarrant County. 

CBS News Texas Chopper was over the lake, showing the small plane mostly submerged. The tail number, visible from the air, identifies the plane as an American Champion model 7EC, owned by a North Richland Hills man. 

It is not yet clear how many people were on board or if they made it out of the water.

screenshot-2024-10-07-131131.png
CBS News Texas Chopper

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said they sent deputies to the scene but the Tarrant Regional Water District is the point of contact for information.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

