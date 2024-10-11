Watch CBS News
Local News

Pilot identified in fatal Eagle Mountain Lake plane crash

By Doug Myers, Julia Falcon, S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

NORTH TEXAS – The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the pilot who died when his plane plummeted into Eagle Mountain Lake earlier this week.

screenshot-2024-10-07-131131.png
CBS News Texas Chopper

Stephen Lee Spence, 60, of North Richland Hills, was killed when the single-engine Champion model 7EC that he was flying went down at 12:40 p.m. Monday.

The incident has been ruled accidental.

The Tarrant Regional Water District said the plane crashed at the north end of the lake near Indian Creek Slough, with one person onboard.

Fort Worth Fire Department divers recovered the body of the pilot, but TRWD noted that the plane was too damaged to remove the body at that time.

CBS News Texas Chopper captured footage of the mostly submerged small plane, with the tail number visible from the air, identifying the plane's owner as a North Richland Hills man.

Multiple agencies assisted in the response, including Tarrant Regional Water law enforcement, Eagle Mountain Fire and EMS, Fort Worth Fire, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, and Texas Parks and Wildlife.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating the crash.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.