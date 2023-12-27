Watch CBS News
Local News

Pilot dies in small plane crash near Canton in Van Zandt County

By Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

NTSB, FAA investigating plane crash in Van Zandt County
NTSB, FAA investigating plane crash in Van Zandt County 00:29

The crash of a single-engine plane Tuesday evening in Van Zandt County left the pilot dead.

According to the NTSB, a Cirrus SR22 went down at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday outside of Canton. An investigator from the agency was expected to visit the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at Tailwind Airpark, which contains homes with aircraft hangars that share a small runway. Video from the scene shows the plane wreckage next to a home, which a Texas DPS spokesperson said was empty at the time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

First published on December 27, 2023 / 1:09 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.