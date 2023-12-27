Pilot dies in small plane crash near Canton in Van Zandt County

The crash of a single-engine plane Tuesday evening in Van Zandt County left the pilot dead.

According to the NTSB, a Cirrus SR22 went down at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday outside of Canton. An investigator from the agency was expected to visit the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at Tailwind Airpark, which contains homes with aircraft hangars that share a small runway. Video from the scene shows the plane wreckage next to a home, which a Texas DPS spokesperson said was empty at the time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.