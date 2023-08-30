Mesquite man arrested, charged in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

MESQUITE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A Mesquite man faces felony and misdemeanor charges relating to the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Philip Anderson participated in and spurred on the breach of the U.S. Capitol building after attending the "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

Agents identified Anderson on open-source video footage wearing a gray "TRUMP 2020: Make America Great Again" sweatshirt, blue jeans, and occasionally a red ball cap, speaking into a megaphone on or near the Capitol grounds near a large crowd of rioters.

Investigating agents said Anderson can be heard speaking into the megaphone, stating, "It's time to go. We're occupying the Capitol. Let's go!"

Open-source photos show Anderson moving towards the Capitol and scaling the northwest staircase leading to the Upper West Terrace of the building, towards several doors that lead directly into the building. Closed-circuit television shows Anderson pulling "at least two other rioters onto the banister" before walking up the banister of the staircase, "bypassing large crowds of rioters who had amassed on the staircase."

Just after 3:15 p.m., CCTV captured Anderson entering the Capitol through the Senate Wing Door. He immediately faced several police officers dressed in riot gear. Less than a minute later, Anderson exited the Capitol building through the Senate Wing Door. After leaving the building, Anderson gave several speeches on the restricted Capitol grounds.

CCTV footage shows Anderson next in a crowd of rioters in the Lower West Terrace tunnel pushing against the police line in the tunnel to gain access to the Capitol.

Open-source video shows Anderson near the tunnel in a "large mob, egging on other rioters by waiving them in the direction of the tunnel."

He is also seen near the tunnel entrance, his back braced against others, pushing against them in what appears to be an attempt to drive the crowd further into the tunnel, according to the complaint.

Agent testimony also says Anderson pushed toward the tunnel entrance several times in a "coordinated, unified effort alongside the mob, known as a 'heave-ho.'"

Around 4:15 p.m., Anderson is seen again on CCTV waving his arm, encouraging others further into the tunnel before pushing those in front of him aside to get "closer to the police line and Capitol entrance." He was later forced back by law enforcement in the tunnel.

Anderson was arrested Tuesday in Mesquite, charged with misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. He faces felony counts of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding.

His first appearance in the Northern District of Texas is Wednesday.