Phil Whitfield, the man with the keys to 'Jerry World,' dies at age 62

DALLAS, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The man who could unlock any and all doors at AT&T Stadium, Phil Whitfield died Wednesday. He was 62.

Phil Whitfield (Keith Russell - CBS 11)

Phil was born on July 29, 1960 in Dallas and graduated from Dallas ISD's Roosevelt High School.

He began working for the Dallas Cowboys 30 years ago as a security guard and since 2009 as the AT&T Stadium and Art Ambassador.

"He really had an extreme and intense love for the Cowboys and Jerry Jones and his wife Gene treated him like family," Roosevelt Whitfield said of his brother.

The family has not shared the cause of death. Funeral arrangements are pending.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 11:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

