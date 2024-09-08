Person ejected from vehicle in deadly two-car crash in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH — One person has died following a "major" accident that resulted in the victim being ejected from their vehicle.

Northwest Division officers responded to an accident in the 2100 block of Jacksboro Highway at approximately 9:22 p.m. on Saturday.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a suspect vehicle collided with the victim's vehicle, causing the victim to be ejected. The driver of the suspect vehicle ran away from the scene before officers arrived.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where they later died. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the manner and cause of death, as well as the victim's identity, once next of kin has been notified.

Fort Worth Police Department's Traffic Investigation Unit has been alerted and will investigate the incident.