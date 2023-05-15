Person appears stuck on communication tower near Downtown Dallas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- Emergency personnel responded to a communication tower in South Dallas Monday morning, where a man appears to be stuck on top.

The tower is on Jeffries Street near Dawson Street, just south of I-30 and east of Downtown Dallas.

Video footage from a nearby TxDOT camera shows a person moving around on top of the tower, at one point waving what appears to be a jacket over their head.

The Dallas Police Department has not yet responded to CBS News Texas' request for details.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated with new information.