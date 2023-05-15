Watch CBS News
Person appears stuck on communication tower near Downtown Dallas

By Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

Your Monday Morning Headlines, May 15th, 2023
Your Monday Morning Headlines, May 15th, 2023 02:51

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- Emergency personnel responded to a communication tower in South Dallas Monday morning, where a man appears to be stuck on top.

The tower is on Jeffries Street near Dawson Street, just south of I-30 and east of Downtown Dallas.

Video footage from a nearby TxDOT camera shows a person moving around on top of the tower, at one point waving what appears to be a jacket over their head. 

The Dallas Police Department has not yet responded to CBS News Texas' request for details. 

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated with new information.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 8:07 AM

