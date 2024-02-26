Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Dallas, closing portion of I-30 Monday

DALLAS – A portion of I-30 in Dallas is closed due to a fatal accident.

Police say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle early Monday morning. Westbound I-30 at St. Francis Ave. will be closed while officials investigate.

Westbound traffic will be diverted to the St. Francis exit as this portion of the highway will be closed until after rush hour.

As an alternative, head south on Buckner Blvd. and take Samuel Blvd. to Jim Miller Rd. back onto I-30.

This story is developing.