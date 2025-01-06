Paxton issues warning to Texas House Republicans in bitter Speaker battle

Paxton launches statewide tour in Fort Worth in support of Cook's bid for Speaker

On Monday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas GOP Chairman Abraham George kicked off a statewide tour in Fort Worth to help Representative David Cook of Mansfield win the Speaker's gavel next week.

Before a standing-room-only crowd at Tarrant County Republican party headquarters, Paxton and George said Cook should become Speaker because he won support from the House GOP Caucus last month over Representative Dustin Burrows of Lubbock.

Paxton told reporters grassroots Republicans want conservatives leading the House and don't want what he called moderate Republicans joining Democrats to select a Speaker.

"If the Speakership is controlled by a block of Democratic votes, which it has been since Joe Straus, it prevents Republicans who are elected to get certain things done, from getting their priorities done," he said. "And that's been happening for the past 16 years and I think this is the first time we've really had the chance to expose that."

A number of House Republicans from around North Texas joined Paxton and George in backing Cook. They also said only Republicans should serve as committee chairs, and that the old tradition of including some Democrats as committee chairs needs to end. The Texas GOP supports such a move.

Paxton said he's hoping veteran Republican State Representatives Charlie Geren and Giovanni Capriglione from Tarrant County and John McQueeney, an incoming Republican freshman will change their minds and back Cook over Burrows.

Paxton told the crowd, "Go talk to Representative Giovanni. Go talk to Representative Geren and particularly talk to John McQueeney who just got elected. These guys need to listen to you."

Capriglione told CBS News Texas that he's not changing his mind and remains committed to Burrows.

In a statement, Capriglione said, "His proven leadership and unwavering commitment to our shared conservative values will ensure that the priorities of our constituents will be implemented."

Representative-elect McQueeney declined to comment and CBS News Texas did not hear back from Representative Geren.

Representative Carl Tepper, a friend and supporter of Burrows, told CBS News Texas last month that Burrows is more conservative than Cook.

"I reject the premise that it's rebel forces of uber-conservatives trying to get control of the Texas House," said Tepper. "It's actually the opposite. I'm trying to get the conservative guy in to lead the House."

If Burrows becomes Speaker, Paxton and George warned any Republican who backs Burrows.

"If they don't listen, we are going to come back and primary them next session and beat them," Paxton said.

George echoed that.

"It is something we may end up having to do if that's what it takes to get our House in order," said George.

The crowd applauded.

During the interview last month, Tepper said he was unfazed by the threat.

"I just don't take my orders from the Republican Party of Texas," he said. "I take my orders from the Republicans in the Republican primary in Lubbock County, and I take my orders from my voters here."

Democratic State Representative Ana Maria Rodriguez Ramos is also running for Texas Speaker. Seventy-six votes are needed to win the gavel. The full Texas House votes on Jan. 14, the first day of the new legislative session.

