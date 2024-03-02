Passenger van crash on I-35W sends 18 to the hospital

FORT WORTH - Eighteen people were sent to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a passenger van flipped on I-35.

Just before 12:30 p.m., a passenger van struck the median and flipped upside down at I-35W just before Garden Acres Drive, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Officers arrived and everyone was awake.

Several passengers were treated on scene and some were taken to the hospital in stable conditions.

No deaths were reported.

This is a developing story.