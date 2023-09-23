Passenger of car killed in high speed crash in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a 20-year-old female is dead after a high-speed collision in Arlington, on Friday night.

On Friday, September 22, 2023, around 10:30 p.m., Arlington police responded to a traffic collision in the 3600 block of Hogan Lane.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling at a high rate of speed in the 1500 block of Arbrook Blvd. The driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center median, and struck a 2018 Toyota Camry traveling in the westbound lanes.

The impact of the collision caused the Chevrolet to hit an electrical pole before coming to rest in the backyard of a residence on Hogan Lane.

The driver of the Chevrolet sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment; these injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. The 20-year-old female passenger inside the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the Toyota were unharmed.