Watch CBS News
Local News

Passenger of car killed in high speed crash in Arlington

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a 20-year-old female is dead after a high-speed collision in Arlington, on Friday night.

On Friday, September 22, 2023, around 10:30 p.m., Arlington police responded to a traffic collision in the 3600 block of Hogan Lane.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling at a high rate of speed in the 1500 block of Arbrook Blvd. The driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center median, and struck a 2018 Toyota Camry traveling in the westbound lanes.

The impact of the collision caused the Chevrolet to hit an electrical pole before coming to rest in the backyard of a residence on Hogan Lane. 

The driver of the Chevrolet sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment; these injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. The 20-year-old female passenger inside the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the Toyota were unharmed. 

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on September 23, 2023 / 12:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.