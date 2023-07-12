Part of I-30 in Grand Prairie reopens after crash causes closure, hour delay
GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) – I-30 westbound in Grand Prairie has reopened after a crash shut down the road Wednesday morning.
The closure caused an hour worth of delays for westbound traffic. The backup was three miles long, reaching Belt Line Road.
Delays are now over 45 minutes and traffic is still stopped to Belt Line.
