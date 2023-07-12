Watch CBS News
Local News

Part of I-30 in Grand Prairie reopens after crash causes closure, hour delay

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) – I-30 westbound in Grand Prairie has reopened after a crash shut down the road Wednesday morning.

gp-30-crash.jpg
CBS News Texas

The closure caused an hour worth of delays for westbound traffic. The backup was three miles long, reaching Belt Line Road. 

Delays are now over 45 minutes and traffic is still stopped to Belt Line.

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 7:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.