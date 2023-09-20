Part of I-30 in downtown Dallas shut down after crash

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A portion of westbound I-30 is shut down in downtown Dallas due to bridge damage.

A crash happened on the I-35E northbound overpass near Reunion Boulevard, damaging part of a concrete wall. Officials have shut down westbound I-30 at Ervay Street.

The damaged wall and concrete are now at risk of falling onto the main lanes of I-30 westbound below.

TxDOT has crews on scene assessing the damage.

Traffic is being forced onto I-35E north or south off I-30W.