Parks Mall reopens after ice rink ammonia leak

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Parks Mall in Arlington reopened Sunday afternoon after being closed at 10:00 a.m. due to a hazmat situation.

The Parks Mall is closed while ArlingtonTx Fire responds to a hazmat incident inside. APD officers are currently... Posted by Arlington Police Department on Sunday, November 5, 2023

Arlington Fire Department says two mall employees noticed a bad smell around 2:00 a.m. and felt faint. They called 911 after an alarm started going off. One of the employees went to the hospital and has since been released.

At the scene Sunday morning, AFD crews blocked off all entrances to the mall. They said they noticed a lot of ammonia coming from the tank used for the ice rink.

The leak has been stopped, but there were still some traces of ammonia.