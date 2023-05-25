Parents pay attention to kids at the pool when seconds count

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas) - Drownings are the leading cause of death for children ages 1-5, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far this year the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said 20 kids have drowned this year in the state already.

The news comes with the unofficial start of summer, and Memorial Day around the corner. Thus, water safety advocates are warning parents to keep a close eye on their children.

"One thing that we recommend for parents is that they know CPR, they make a plan whenever they are, in case of an emergency," said David Aguilar, Injury Prevention Coordinator for Children's Health.

During a drowning, seconds matter to respond.

"It happens quickly, you know drowning is silent and you really need to have your eyes on your kids all the time when you're swimming," Jennifer Pewitt, Associate Vice President of Aquatics, YMCA Metropolitan Dallas.

Experts said it only takes 10 seconds for a child to fully submerge and after a minute with no oxygen to the brain—it can have long-lasting effects.

Almost all of the time, drownings happen when parents are around their kids—but are distracted or not watching even if it's just for a few seconds.

"We always make sure that they keep themselves within arms distance, make sure that they have active supervision with the kids, that means that if you have a young swimmer or an unexperienced swimmer, that you're within arm's reach," added Aguilar.

The CDC said formal swimming lessons reduces a child's risk of drowning by 88%.

"I think it's a skill that every kid should learn, there's no confidence that's not built quite like learning to swim and so it's the y's mission to remove all the barriers on why you can't have swimming lessons and try to get as many kids through swimming lessons as we can," added Pewitt.

It's a skill to learn to prevent your loved one from drowning.

Another piece of advice from experts, always have a lifejacket on—especially on lakes.

On Saturday May 27 at all Dallas YMCA locations, they're holding open houses where you can register online and learn about the importance of CPR classes and test your child's ability to swim.

Also, check with your local city, they may offer up some free swim or CPR lessons.