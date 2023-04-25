Parents of victims tell Sen. Cornyn more action is needed to combat fentanyl problem

Sen. Cornyn hears about solutions to the fentanyl crisis from those on the frontlines

Sen. Cornyn hears about solutions to the fentanyl crisis from those on the frontlines

Sen. Cornyn hears about solutions to the fentanyl crisis from those on the frontlines

CARROLLTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District has been devastated by fentanyl poisoning this year, with three teens killed and as many as 10 overdoses.

That's why the district held a roundtable discussion on Monday with people on the frontlines of the crisis, hoping to make a difference and save lives.

Lilia Astudillo lost her 14-year-old son Jose Alberto Perez to fentanyl poisoning in January.

"I am here because I want to see if we can do something about our children to protect them. They are the future of our world," Astudillo said through a translator. "My son was more than a statistic. He wasn't just a number out of the thousands that have died because of this drug. He was a precious soul, a human, who was full of life and dreams."

Astudillo was joined by a group of others, including another parent who was grieving, a student who had witnessed a classmate overdosing, local law enforcement officers, substance use experts, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot, and the superintendents of Carrollton-Farmers Branch and Plano ISDs.

Together, they talked about the local efforts being made to combat the crisis with Sen. John Cornyn. All parties acknowledged that more action is needed at all levels to effectively address the issue.

"This is a national nightmare of opioid abuse, and it takes all of us together that we can make this issue awareness for our students and our kids and our families," said Dr. Wendy Eldredge, Superintendent of Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD.

The group said prevention has to begin at home by telling kids that "one pill can kill." But it's also about awareness, training, prosecution and policy.

Sen. Cornyn discussed new legislation he's introducing to bolster prevention programs and support for substance use disorders, as well as assist law enforcement.

"This is all about money, the transnational criminal organizations, sometimes we call them cartels, they could care less about our children. They could care less about our community," he said.