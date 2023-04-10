Parents in Community come together to form youth soccer league

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Soccer is one of the most popular sports for youth in the United States. Yet a small community in southeastern Collin County wasn't offering it until parents got together and formed a league of their own.

In this North Texas school district, community is more than a feeling: it's also their name.

"And we didn't have a soccer program here in Community," said Jennifer Grounds, League Commissioner for Community FC.

Knowing that families with soccer players were commuting as far as Dallas, they launched Community FC three seasons ago - an entirely volunteer-run league for kids ages 3 to 14.

"Our board consists of all walks of life," said Grounds. "They have nurses, police officers, IT people, we have insurance agents, stay-at-home moms. All of our coaches are the same way as well."

They've grown to 28 teams with nearly 300 players.

One of biggest barriers for youth sports in the U.S. is cost, with some organizations charging thousands of dollars a year to participate. Community FC keeps its fees to $150 a season, so as many kids as possible can play.

"It does start racking up, so it's nice to have that low-cost option right here in town," said parent Melanie Cottongame.

"I think it's nice of them to start up a league for us. And helping us get better and just doing it for fun," said player Rylie Cottongame.

Keeping it fun - and focusing on fundamentals - is the name of the game. They've been so successful that the district will be adding middle school soccer next year for the first time - a community win in more ways than one.

"We're super excited about that," Melanie Cottongame said. "We've seen so much growth in the soccer community, and the interest that's there as well. So I think it's been a great part of that puzzle piece, getting it to our middle school."