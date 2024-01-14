Pardise school board VP, 2 children die in Parker County plane crash

PARKER COUNTY - A North Texas surgeon and two of his children died in a plane crash in Parker County Sunday.

The Parker County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, LifeCare Ambulance, and local fire departments were called to a plane crash in the Poolville area just after 1 p.m.

The plane, which PCSO said is believed to be a twin-engine Cessna, reportedly flew out of a Wise County airport with three people on board. It crashed near Lone Star Road and BJ Lane, away from the road.

School officials in Paradise confirmed to CBS News Texas that Dr. Heath Smith, the school board vice president, and two of his children died in that crash.

"Our hearts are devastated for the Smith family," said Will Brewer, the superintendent of Paradise ISD. "Words cannot fully express the grief that we feel for their loss. The tragedy that this family has endured is unimaginable. Dr. Smith was a vital part of our school district as an alumnus, parent, and board member. He was passionate about his love for Paradise ISD and his impact on students and staff will be long lasting. Please keep the Smith family in your prayers."

Smith was first elected to the school board in November 2017 and re-elected in November of 2023 and became the board's vice president, according to the school district. He was a bariatric surgeon, who, according to his website had offices in Decatur and Fort Worth.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating.