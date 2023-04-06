Watch CBS News
Streets in Pantego neighborhood closed due to SWAT standoff

By Giles Hudson

/ CBS Texas

SWAT, police serving warrant in Pantego neighborhood
SWAT, police serving warrant in Pantego neighborhood 01:09

PANTEGO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Police and SWAT are in a standoff with a resident of a home in Pantego after making an attempt to serve a warrant.

Arlington police say they believe there is an individual in the house who may be armed.

They are working to contact the person to get them to surrender.

CBS News Texas Chopper shows members of the Arlington Police Department behind an armored vehicle in front of a one-story brick home on the edge of a cul-de-sac near Grant Place.

Streets into and out of the neighborhood have been shut down by police.

There are also Pantego Police and fire trucks on scene.

This story is developing.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 6:10 PM

