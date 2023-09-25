Overflow shelter opens in El Paso to accommodate migrant surge

EL PASO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – After originally saying it would only be set up as a precaution, the City of El Paso is opening its emergency overflow shelter to handle another surge in migrants coming across the southern border.

The facility can hold about 400 people and officials say El Paso already has about 65,000 migrants in custody. The city says they receive about 2,000 more migrants every single day.

El Paso's mayor warns that things are nearing a breaking point.

To try and help ease the crisis, Mexico made an agreement over the weekend, promising to take more action to deport some migrants from its border cities and return them to their home countries.