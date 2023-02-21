Over 200 grams of meth found during Colleyville traffic stop, police say

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Over 200 grams of meth was found during a traffic stop in Colleyville over the weekend, police announced Sunday.

Colleyville Police Department

They said earlier that morning, a Colleyville officer spotted a vehicle sitting behind the 99 Cents Only Store with a "possibly stolen push cart in the back."

Police said the officer conducted a traffic stop and search of the vehicle after it drove onto a public road and committed a violation.

During the search, more than 200 grams of meth was found, as well as burglary tools and several potentially stolen items. A "large amount" of merchandise with security tags still attached was also found in the vehicle, police said.

Colleyville Police Department

Two people were arrested as a result, and reportedly told police they were on their way to drop off items at a storage unit in the city.

During a search of the storage unit, detectives found more tools and pieces of equipment suspected to be stolen. Police plan to return the items to their owners in the coming days and weeks.