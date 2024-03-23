Over 100 animals taken from Erath County property after animal cruelty investigation

ERATH COUNTY — Over 100 animals were taken from a property in Erath County after an animal cruelty investigation.

According to the Erath County Sherrif's Office, the animals were in "extremely poor conditions such as not having adequate food, fresh water and shelter" at Cheryl Barker's property. It said this is the largest animal seizure the county has seen.

In a civil court hearing Friday, a judge awarded Animal Investigation and Response custody of the animals.

The organization says it's been giving the animals one-on-one care in its emergency temporary shelter since they were taken from the property March 18.

AIR is working to find a place for the animals with other organizations it partners with. It says it will announce which partners once the animals have been transferred, so that anyone who is interested in adopting them can inquire.

If you would like to donate to AIR for the animals' care, you can click here.

In a statement, the Erath County Sherrif's Office said it's working with the Erath County Attorney's Office as investigation continues. Authorities are considering two criminal offenses: Cruelty to Nonlivestock Animals and Cruelty to Livestock Animals, both of which are Class A Misdemeanors.