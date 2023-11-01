Oscar Roman Alonso of Oak Cliff arrested on child sex abuse charges

LAREDO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Oscar Roman Alonso, 32, of Oak Cliff was arrested at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge on an outstanding felony warrant for employing/ inducing sexual performance by a child.

The second-degree felony charge is out of the Knox County Sheriff's Office in North Texas. U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed Alonso's warrant was active before detaining him on Oct. 21.

"Adults who authorize or encourage a minor to undergo such a performance are subject to criminal prosecution," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

According to an online biography, Alonso is a deaf, traveling hair stylist. He's a self-professed member of the Body Positivity movement, who has created films and videos on YouTube.

Alonso was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff's Office to await criminal proceedings.