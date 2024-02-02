One victim dead, suspect in custody after shooting in North Richland Hills

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — One man is dead and another man is in custody following a shooting in North Richland Hills Friday afternoon.

North Richland Hills Police Communications Center say they recieved a call for a shooting in the 6700 block of Buenos Aires Dr. around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say they were able to arrive at the scene quickly following the incident and were able to get the suspected shooter into custody.

Officers arrested a 25-year-old male at the scene of the shooting.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released by authorities.

The victim, a 25-year-old male, did not survive the shooting, police say.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Police say there is no current threat to the community.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation at this time, and the location is still being processed by criminal investigators.