One person dead, two others hurt after shooting in north Fort Worth according to police

By Matthew Davisson

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH — A shooting in north Fort Worth left one person dead and two others seriously injured, according to Fort Worth police.

Officers were called to a home in the 7500 block of Berrenda Drive just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The home is just northwest of the intersection of I-35W and Basswood Boulevard.

When they arrived, one person was dead and two others were hurt. Fort Worth officers have blocked off the street and crime scene investigators are there. 

Police are also working a second scene nearby on Bernese Lane. At this time, we are unsure how the two scenes are connected.

This is a developing story and more information will be added to this story as it becomes available. 

