One person dead after a shooting incident in south Fort Worth

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting in south Fort Worth that left one person dead on Monday evening.

Officers arrived at the Arwen Apartments in the 2100 block of Tanna Lane at around 6:30 p.m. and found the victim, a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police say the homicide unit will continue to investigate this incident. 

First published on May 29, 2023 / 8:20 PM

