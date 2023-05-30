One person dead after a shooting incident in south Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting in south Fort Worth that left one person dead on Monday evening.
Officers arrived at the Arwen Apartments in the 2100 block of Tanna Lane at around 6:30 p.m. and found the victim, a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the homicide unit will continue to investigate this incident.
